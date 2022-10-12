KMC to establish Metropolitan University in Karachi’s District Central

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has decided to establish a university under its administration, said Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Wahab said that this will be the first university that will run the administrative control of the metropolitan corporation.

The university will be constructed in District Central, he said adding that that the Sindh cabinet gave the approval of the Metropolitan University Act on Tuesday.

The bill for the metropolitan university will be presented in the next session of Sindh Assembly.

The elected mayor of Karachi will be the pro vice-chancellor of the university, he said.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will have the distinction of being the first union council of the country to establish a university, the administrator said.