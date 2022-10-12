Watch Live
Sexier and sassier? What’s new in Four More Shots Please 3

Third installment of the show will premier on October 21 on Amazon Prime Video
Samaa Web Desk Oct 12, 2022
<p>Photo: Amazon Prime</p>

The first trailer of the much-anticipated web series Four more shots Please 3 is out now, and it offers the same drama revolving around the personal and professional lives of the four ladies.

Starring Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Kirti Kulhari, the trailer also introduces Bint e Dil famed Jim Sarbh and Sushant Singh from Savdhan India: Crime Patrol.

While talking about the show, Sayana Gupta said, “The first two seasons were incredibly popular and got so much love and appreciation from the fans. The third season will see the girls having more fun, their camaraderie deepening, their fierceness expanding, but also their acceptance of their frailties. I am very excited about the viewers who have been writing in every day, asking about the third season, to watch the show!”

Kirti Kulhari who plays Anjana Manon in the show said that the new season of Four More Shots Please is going to be sexier and sassier than the previous seasons.

She said, “It’s the love for 4msp that keeps pushing us to do better every season. Hoping that we have managed to do it once again. This season the girls are sassier, sexier, and more empowered to make their mistakes and learn from them.”

Four More Shots Please season 3 will premiere on October 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer of Four More Shots Please 3 here:

