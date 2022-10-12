Neelum Valley: Six of a family members killed after car falls into ditch

At least six people were killed and two were injured after a passenger car fell into a ditch in Neelum Valley, Azad Kashmir, SAMAA TV reported Wednesday.

According to the rescue officials, the car was carrying a total of eight passengers and all belong to the same family.

The accident took place after the driver lost control of the car because of over-speeding while taking a turn, subsequently, six people were killed, including two women and two children.

All bodies have been recovered and shifted to the hospital.