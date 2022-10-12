Malala Yousafzai reaches Dadu to visit flood-hit areas

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai has reached Zam Zam Gas Field in Dadu to visit flood-hit areas of Sindh.

A heavy contingent of police was been deployed at the gas field where her helicopter landed. She is accompanied by Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho and Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah

Malala’s helicopter landed at Zam Zam Gas Field helipad in Dadu

Malala’s convoy has left for Kher Muri.

She along with her parents arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to visit flood-hit areas.

This is her second visit since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012 for advocating girls’ education.

Earlier, In the first week of September, the Malala Fund issued an emergency relief grant to the International Rescue Committee (IRC). The IRC will use the funds to provide psychosocial support to girls and women in flood-hit Sindh and Balochistan.

The funding will also be used to deliver emergency education services to ensure girls continue their education. The assistance from the Malala Fund will help repair and rehabilitate ten damaged government schools for girls.