Rupee hits status quo, remains rooted to Rs217 against US dollar

As inflation and climate-induced disasters weigh down Pakistan’s economy, the rupee seems to be feeling the heat as its charge against the US dollar seems to have all but ground to a halt, slowing down recovery to Rs217.75 in early trade on Wednesday.

After having experienced another burst of appreciation as Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar promised the rupee would gain around Rs24 in 24 days, the gains being made by the Pakistani rupee seemed to take a pause on Wednesday after gaining just four paisas.

Earlier during intraday trading on Tuesday, the rupee had appreciated by 0.08% to Rs217.79 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

By contrast, the rupee had closed at Rs217.97 on Monday evening after having appreciated by 0.89%.

The rupee seems to remain on track to continue its streak of making against against the US dollar for the 18th consecutive day. During this period, the rupee has gained around Rs21.90.

After having reached a high of Rs239.74 on September 23, 2022, the dollar that seemed to lose track afterwards is now back on its feet.

Open currency market

In the open market on Tuesday, the rupee lost value against the dollar by 50 paisas as it slid from Monday’s value of Rs218.50 to Rs219.

The rupee has closed the gap with the dollar in the open market versus in the interbank market where in August, the difference was as much as Rs10.

Last week, Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar stated that as per his calculations, the real value of a US dollar should be less than Rs200.

He said this while speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live.

Dar explained that the main reason why the rupee had sunk to its lowest ever value was due to political instability fomented in the country. At its lowest towards the end of July, the rupee had fallen to an all-time low of Rs239.94.