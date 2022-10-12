Space romance scam: Fake astronaut cons woman from ‘outside the world’

A Japanese woman who had paid the landing expenses for a Russian astronaut was conned out of 4.4 million yen (almost Rs 6.5 million). The 65-year-old sent the enormous sum after the fraudster committed to marrying her and said he required the cash to pay for a rocket and landing costs to return to Earth.

Everything began when the woman struck up a conversation with the man who identified himself as an astronaut at the International Space Station.

The two started chatting on Instagram. The man’s profile pictures showed evidence convincing the woman that he was speaking the truth.

After some time, the man declares his love for this Japanese woman and his desire to wed her. Not only that, but he also expressed his desire to settle in Japan so they could begin their new life together.

According to the Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun, the victim transferred 4.4 million in a little amount of time.

The woman became doubtful when he requested more money and called the police.

The matter is being investigated by the authorities as a romance scam.