PCB announces schedule for Ireland tour of Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced schedule for Ireland women’s team tour of Pakistan, which will take place in November this year.

The tour will include three ODI and as many T20I matches.

“Ireland women’s cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the first time for the three ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixtures from 4-9 November, which will be followed by three T20Is from 12-16 November,” the PCB said in a press release.

“All the six matches will be played the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The visitors will arrive in Lahore on 29 October and will have four days of practice in the lead-up to the ODI series,” it added.

The ODIs and T20Is will begin at 1000, whereas the toss will take place at 0930 PKT.

“We are all up for an exciting series against Ireland. The series will help us in attracting new fans to the women’s game. The series will provide an opportunity for young cricketers to upskill themselves as per the demands of international cricket,” said Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof.

“We are eager to perform in front of our home crowd and win crucial ICC Women’s Championship points as qualifying directly for the next ODI World Cup is one of our main targets,” she added.

Series Itinerary

29 October – Ireland team arrive in Lahore

31 October - 3 November – Training

4 November – First ODI

6 November – Second ODI

9 November – Third ODI

12 November – First T20I

14 November – Second T20I

16 November – Third T20I