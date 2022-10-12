‘Not promoting nudity’:Sacred Games actress strips from burqa to bikini to support Iran protests

Iranian born Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi joined anti-hijab protest movement in Iran by stripping from a burqa to bikini.

Elnaaz Norouzi posted a video on her Instagram as she expressed her support for the women participating in the movement in Iran.

Before debuting as an actor, she worked as a model for international brands such as Dior, Lacoste, etc for a decade.

She was trained in Persian traditional dance.

In India, she has been learning the Kathak dance.

“Every woman, anywhere in the world, regardless of where she is from, should have the right to wear whatever she desires and when or wherever she desires to wear it. No man nor any other woman has the right to judge her or ask her to dress otherwise,” Norouzi wrote in the Instagram post.

“Everyone has different views and beliefs and they have to be respected. Democracy means the power to decide…Every Woman should have the power to decide over her own body. I am not promoting nudity, I am promoting freedom of choice,” she added.