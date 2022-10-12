PJL players earn more than Babar and Co.: report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly paying Pakistan Junior League (PJL) players more than the national team in terms of match fees.

The development was unearthed in a report published in the Daily Express, in which it claimed that top-category players are being paid up to 0.7 million each per match.

The PJL squads are divided into three categories ­– four Elite players, five Premier players, and six X-factor players.

An Elite player will receive $16,000 (PKR 3.5 million), a Premier player will earn $12,000 (PKR 2.6 million) and an X-factor player will be paid $6,000 (1.3 million) for the league.

Similarly, when it comes to the match fee, an Elite player, Premier player and X-factor will receive PKR 0.7 million, PKR 0.52 million, and PKR 0.26 million each respectively, revealed in the report.

It is worth mentioning here that, the board pays PKR 0.51 million each for a one-day international, while PKR 0.37 each for a T20 international.

It is estimated that the PJL league would cost around PKR 800 million to PKR 1 billion. Moreover, the board has paid over 10 million each to six mentors for the league.