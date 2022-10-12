Korangi Fire Station attacker arrested, claims did it to avenge father’s murder

One of the suspects of the attack on Korangi Fire Station that left three of the firemen dead has been arrested from Karachi.

As many as three fire brigade employees were killed in the attack. 55-year-old Amir and 35-year-old Mehboob died on the sport while Irshad, who was injured in the attack, later succumbed to injuries.

The Suspect, who has been identified as Sheikh Bilal Zafar Farooqui, was arrest from Karachi’s Manzoor Colony during a joint operation of the police and rangers.

According to the rangers spokesperson, mobile phone, arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

The suspect is a former Counter Terrorism Department officer and has a prior criminal record and been to jail.

During the initial investigation, Bilal has confessed to the crime and claimed that he has done it to avenge his father’s death.

Bilal said his father, Zafar Farooqi, was kidnapped and subsequently murdered in 2011. Fireman Mehboob was involved in it.

An FIR regarding the killing of three fire brigade employees has been registered in Korangi’s Awami Police Station.

Raids are being conducted to arrest other partners of the accused