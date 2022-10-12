Paris Hilton reveals she was sexually abused at boarding school

Paris Hilton has claimed that she along with other girls at Utah Provo Canyon School were sexually abused.

Paris was sent to Provo Canyon School in Utah when she was 16, and she stayed there for 11 months.

The model has been quite vocal about her school experience in the past too.

In an article published in the New York Times on Tuesday, she wrote, “Very late at night, this would be around like 3 or 4 in the morning, they would take myself and other girls into this room, and they would perform medical exams.”

The socialite claimed that the doctors did not perform those tests but rather they were male staff members.

“It was a couple of different staff members who would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us,” she said.

She said that at that age, she had no idea what the men were doing, and it was terrifying.

Now looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse; Paris added.