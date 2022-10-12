In defense of nepotism, Bollywood actor says she is the ‘hardest working’ person on sets

Nepotism has long been an issue in Bollywood and many struggling artists have denounced it too. However, the daughter of the late Bollywood icon says she is the hardest working person on the sets, and she can bet on it.

Indian actor Janhvi Kapoor says there is a big misconception regarding her that she takes her position for granted since she is privileged.

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of the late Bollywood diva Sridevi and famous producer Boni Kapoor.

She debuted with Dhadak in 2018 and some of her other projects include Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi (2021).

In an interview with GoodTimes, the Indian actor said, “People think I take my position for granted. That’s the biggest misconception they have about me. They think because I’m privileged that it makes me unaware of what it’s like to work hard.”

“I may not be the most talented, or the most beautiful; I may not have many skills to offer; but I can promise you that I am the hardest working person on the set. And this is something I can give in writing in blood, so you don’t doubt my work ethic ever again,” she continued.

Speaking about her career choices, Janhvi added, “I can’t do the same thing over and over again because I get bored easily. I hate repeating things and have to set up challenges for myself because that’s when I know I’m growing. Otherwise, I feel like a waste of time.”