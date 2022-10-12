PM Shehbaz arrives in Kazakhstan to attend 6th CICA Summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in Kazakhstan where he will attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, Kazakhstan starting from today.

CICA is an intergovernmental process comprising 27 countries from all across Asia. Established in 1992, it focuses on promoting peace, security and socio-economic development in the Asian continent. Pakistan is one of its founding members.

It promotes confidence-building measures under five broad domains: economic dimension, environmental dimension, human dimension, new challenges and threats, and military-political dimension.

PM Shehbaz will be accompanied by members of the federal cabinet and senior officials in the two days conference.

The prime minister will address the plenary meeting of CICA on Thursday.

He will elaborate upon the significance of CICA as a unique forum for promoting interaction, understanding, and collaboration among countries across Asia to address common challenges.

The prime minister will also highlight Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues.

On the sidelines of the summit, the premier will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of various CICA members states aimed at fostering greater cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, and energy.

The prime minister’s participation in the CICA Summit attests to the importance attached by Pakistan to promoting connectivity and economic cooperation in Asia, in keeping with the objectives enshrined in the CICA Charter.