Beyond IMF: Pakistan hopes to raise $4b from global lenders

Having received a tranche of $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amid worsening growth projections due to floods, the country is looking to raise additional funds to stay afloat and hopes to be able to get around $4 billion for their efforts.

This was suggested by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed in a statement on Tuesday.

Providing a breakup of the funds expected to arrive, Ahmed said that they government hopes to receive around $1.5 billion from Asian Development Bank (ADB) while it hopes to raise an additional $1-2 billion from the World Bank.

The ADB is due to convene on October 25 to deliberate on giving Pakistan the extra cash in wake of flood devastation.

Further, he said that Pakistan aimes to get around $500 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Ahmed clarified that the government has not spent any dollars to artificially lower the exchange rate between the rupee and the US dollar.

Instead, he pointed towards controlled expenditure, tough decisions and rational trading practices as the biggest contributing factor to the appreciation of the rupee.

Thanks to these pragmatic steps, he hoped that the current account deficit will remain at around 3% for the ongoing fiscal year.

Debt repayment

The central bank governor stressed that Pakistan has every intention of keeping up with its debt liabilities and has thusfar not skipped repayments.

In the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year 2022-23, Pakistan has repayed around $4 billion.

In the first 10 days of October, he said, Pakistan has repayed around $600 million in debt.