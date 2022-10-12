Ride not available in your area: Uber all but ‘quits’ Pakistan

Major ride-hailing service Uber has joined the long list of tech-based logistics companies to hitch a ride out of Pakistan, as it announced on Tuesday to turn off its engines in most major cities where it had been operating.

But this is not a complete exit for the company since it is now redirecting customers to take rides with a locally-known subsidiary which it already owns.

In a statement and message to frustrated users in its mobile application, Uber said that it was no longer offering rides to customers in Karachi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan and Peshawar with immediate effect. However, it said that it will continue to serve customers in Lahore.

In these five cities, it offered customers to sign up and take rides with its fully-owned subsidiary, Careem.

A screenshot of the Uber app with the message of services closure and redirect to use Careem.

“Riders and driver partners may use the Careem app in these five cities,” a statement released by the company on Tuesday said.

The company further said that the Uber app will continue to serve customers in Lahore with new product launches to support earners during these difficult times.

A screenshot of the Uber app which confirms that services are only available in Lahore.

The spokesperson said that they knew this was a difficult time for the teams who have worked incredibly hard to build this business over the past few years.

Uber said it greatly appreciates everyone’s contributions and its priority is to minimize the impact on their employees, drivers, riders, and hero partners who use the Uber app during this change in the cities.

In its statement, Careem said that it will continue to serve customers across 10 operational cities, including the cities where Uber has discontinued its service.

Uber entered in the Pakistani market in mid-2016, several months after its regional competitor Careem.

The Silicon Valley company faced fierce initial competition from Careem and later home-grown competitor Bykea.

In 2019, Uber announced to buy Careem for a deal worth around $3.1 billion. It completed the move the following January and quickly set about integrating the two companies in the region.

However, Uber continued to maintain separate identities, teams and apps for the two services in Pakistan as it opted against testing public loyalty for one app over the other.

It even retained Careem’s Pakistani co-founder Mudassir Sheikha.

Since last year, Uber and Careem have been facing the heat from additional ride-hailing upstarts, in particular Islamabad-based InDriver. The affordable-ride-hailing service, Bykea, too has ventured into the four-wheeler space.