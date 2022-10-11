‘Comments on cypher taken out-of-context’, claims President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday sought to clarify an explosive media interview, claiming that some of his statements seem to have been taken out of context to suggest he felt there was no conspiracy afoot after the cypher came to light.

In a statement issued by the Presidency on Tuesday, Dr Alvi sought to dispel misgivings surrounding his media interview.

“I have already cast doubts on the cypher conspiracy, and it should be investigated accordingly,” he said.

Taking serious notice of certain news items regarding the interview and the “cypher”, he claimed to have been grossly misquoted.

In his interview, Alvi claims he clearly mentions his suspicions about a conspiracy being underway, but it could only be said for certainty after a thorough investigation.

“His (Dr Alvi’s) position has not changed at all since he sent a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan wherein he requested the Supreme Court for a thorough inquiry into the matter as he strongly believed that the issue must be investigated,” the statement read.

President Alvi continued that he referred the matter to the Supreme Court specifically because he ‘had suspicions’ about a conspiracy.

He added that since the matter had been raised by the then-prime minister and an impartial investigation into the matter was necessary, including all the circumstantial evidence available.

“We cannot ignore the fact that the national outfall of the ‘Cypher’ and its repercussions led to political upheaval, therefore, an impartial inquiry was requested”.

He stated that it was “unfortunate” how his words were distorted on a very grave matter with serious implications, including causing more divisions in an already polarized atmosphere.