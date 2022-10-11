AJK’s premier says all of Kashmir proud of ‘Shah’s bravery’

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of prominent Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmad Shah in Indian custody.

Paying rich tribute to Shah, Tanveer recalled that he was a staunch freedom fighter who devoted his life for the freedom movement.

He said Shah would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmiri history for his indomitable contribution to the ongoing freedom struggle.

“The entire Kashmiri nation is proud of his bravery,” the PM said, adding that India can not break their resolve by subjecting leaders to unjust and inhuman treatment in jails.

“The year-long incarceration could not dampen his spirit and political resolve,” he said, adding that Shah’s custodial death and the refusal by jail authorities to provide him with timely medical treatment speaks volumes of India’s apartheid regime.

PM Tanveer said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would never go in vain.

“The day is not far when Kashmiris’ sacrifices will reach fruition, and the dawn of freedom will appear on the horizon of the Kashmir Valley.”