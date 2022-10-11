WATCH: Individuals not organizations involved in audio leaks, says Rana Sanaullah

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that ‘individuals’ were likely involved in leaking sensitive audios recorded in some of the highest offices of the country, promising that the audios would be sent for forensic examination as well.

He said this while speaking to SAMAA TV host Nadeem Malik while appearing on the talk show Nadeem Malik Live.

Asked about the recent audio leaks and investigations into it Sanaullah said that they were making progress.

With Sanaullah leading the high-powered committee of five federal ministers, and heads of intelligence agencies, the interior minister said that so far they had determined that no security agency, either internal or external, was involved. Moreover, he said that no one had managed to eavesdrop as well.

He said that they suspected certain individuals and that he could say something after investigating them.

He further said that the leaked audio will be sent for a forensic examination to determine their veracity.

He also termed the allegation that the PM House was bugged was baseless.

“No espionage device could be installed nor could any one bug any installation and listen in from kilometers away.”