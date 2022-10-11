Prohibited funding case: FIA books Imran Khan, 10 others

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday registered a case against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and 10 others culprits in the prohibited funding case.

SAMAA TV Investigation Unit (SIU) Zahid Gishkori said that apart from Imran Khan, FIA has also nominated Sardar Azhar Tariq, Saifullah Khan Nyazee (already in custody), Syed Younus, Tariq Sheikh, Tariq Shafi among others in its first investigation report (FIR).

The FIA has accused the suspects of violating the foreign exchange act since they benefited from financial transactions in private banks. They were also booked for forgery.

The FIA claimed that the culprits opened bank accounts in the name of ‘Naya Pakistan’.

Apart from Imran and his alleged accomplices – party members – the FIA has also booked the manager of a private bank for allowing the suspects to abuse the bank.

The FIR further revealed that the Abraj group allegedly sent over $2 million to an account of the party.

A fake affidavit of Abraj Group Chairman Arif Naqvi was also allegedly attached to clear the transactions.

The FIR further said that they had unearthed s two more accounts of the party which had received funds from the ‘Wootton Cricket Club’ fundraiser in UK.

The head of a private bank was also accused of helping the suspects in conducting transections, which was a gross violation of foreign exchange act and a non-bailable offense.

If found guilty, the convicts may be sentenced to serving up to seven years in prison.