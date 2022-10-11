How can govt form commission to probe cypher if they are implicated? Asks Imran

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan on Tuesday refused to become a part of the government-appointed investigation commission into the diplomatic cable – cypher – because he claimed that they were implicated in the entire fiasco.

He said this while addressing a public rally in Nankana Sahib on Tuesday.

Imran thanked the government for finally acknowledging that the cypher, which contained an alleged regime-change threat from a low-level US diplomat, was real.

On the probe committee formed by the government on the cypher and audio leaks, the PTI chief all but ruled out becoming a part of it.

He claimed that how can the government investigate the matter when they themselves are implicated in it?

He reiterated what he believed was a ploy involving a foreign country and the combined opposition to force him out of office.

Accosting members of the ruling coalition of being involved in corruption and money laundering, the former prime minister claimed that the government wants to appoint an army chief of their liking, but such an action would be the “murder of merit” in such a critical appointment, he said.

Proving doctoring credentials

Dismissing the recent audio leaks as doctored, edited and ‘deep fakes’, he said that modern technology had made all of this very easy to accomplish.

To prove it, he played a few ‘doctored’ clips of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz.