Ex-Balochistan minister claims his brother stole his camels

Former Balochistan home minister Nawabzada Gazain Marri was booked on Tuesday for alleged theft, robbery, and kidnapping.

The case w as registered on a complaint filed by his older brother, former Balochistan minister Nawab Changez Khan Marri.

In the complaint, Changez, the leader of the Marri tribe, told the Levies police station in Kahan Tehsil of Kohlu that Gazain and his five accomplices had allegedly kidnapped his driver along with the vehicle he was driving on October 6.

Changez also accused Gazain of stealing 29 of his camels from the Kahan area.

While Gazain released the driver three days later, the release did not come before the driver was subjected to torture.

Moreover, Changez said that Gazain had refused to return the camels and the vehicle.

The former provincial minister asked the police to retrieve his stolen vehicle and camels.

Bail obtained

Meanwhile, Gazian and his two accomplices obtained interim bail from the Kohlu District and Sessions Court after submitting surety bonds worth Rs100,000 .

In 2017, Gazain had returned to Pakistan after spending 18 years of exile in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Both, Gazian and Changez are the sons of the late Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Khair Bakhsh Marri.