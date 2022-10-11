ECP says by-elections, Karachi LG polls will be held as per schedule

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected all the requests asking the poll body to postpone the by-elections and local government elections in Karachi Division.

Interior ministry had requested the ECP to postpone the by-elections in the country citing law and order situation in the country.

While the Sindh government had requested the poll regulatory body to postpone the local bodies elections in Karachi Division. The provincial government maintained the position that they can’t commit to provide security for the polls as the force is busy with food relief activites.

On Tuesday, the ECP announced that all the by-elections will be held on October 16 as per schedule except for NA-45 Kurram by-election.

The poll body said that Kurram by-poll has been deferred due to law and order situation in the area.

The ECP also rejected the Sindh government’s plea to postpone Karachi LG polls. It will held on October 23.