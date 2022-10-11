Army promotes Maj Gen Iftikhar, 11 others

The army on Tuesday announced that it has promoted 12 two-star generals to the next rank.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) , dozen major generals promoted includes ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikar.

Other officers who were promoted include Maj Gen Inam Haider Malik, Maj Gen Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Maj Gen Noman Zikriya, Maj Gen Mohammed Zafar Iqbal, Maj Gen Aiman Bilal Safdar and Maj Gen Ahsan Gulrez.

Maj Gen Syed Aamir, Maj Gen Shahid Imtiaz, Maj Gen Munir Afsar, Maj Gen Yousuf Jamal, and Maj Gen Kashif Nazir were also promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

This could be the last set of promotions to be approved by the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa before he retires later this year.