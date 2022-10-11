Pak Suzuki plans another plant shutdown in October

Pak Suzuki Motor Company announced on Tuesday that it will be shutting down its automobile assembling plant later this month as it continues to struggle for inventory amid an import ban imposed by the government.

The auto manufacturer said this in a disclosure statement submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in a disclosure statement.

According to the statement, the the plant’s closure would last from Wednesday, October 19, 2022 to October 21, 2022.

Explaining why the shutdown was necessary, the company said that they continue to face a shortage of inventory due to the regulations imposed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)on import consignments.

The notification stated that the SBP has imposed a condition where prior permission from the central bank was critical for importing spare parts and components, including parts of completely knocked down (CKD) since May 20, 2022.

This mechanism, the company argued, had adversely affected clearance of import consignment for them, which has led an impact on the inventory levels.

With no parts to build cars from, the PSMC has said that it has decided to shutdown the automobile plant from October 19 to October 22.

Earlier in August, the company had shut its plant from August 22 to 26.

While it was shutting its automobile plant, its motorbike plant will continue to function as per normal.

In July, Suzuki had announced it will stop taking new orders since it was not in a position to fulfill deliveries.