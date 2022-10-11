NADRA launches probe after 8,000 foreigners found holding fake Pakistani nationality

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has launched an investigation into how some 8,000 foreigners had obtained ‘fake’ Pakistani nationality.

According to research conducted by SAMAA TV Investigation Unit (SIU), thousands of foreigners, including Afghan, Burmese, and Iranian citizens had acquired fake Pakistani nationality.

The information had been disclosed in official documents which stated that some 8,152 non-Pakistanis had allegedly managed to obtain the computerized national identity cards (CNICs) in connivance with Nadra employees by accepting fake documents/

Over the past three years, NADRA admitted that it had detected and canceled some 181 fake CNICs.

Moreover, the authority said that from from July 1, 2021, to to June 30, 2022, it had conducted some 279 inquiries against its employees as per the Civil Servants’ Efficiency and Disciplinary (E&D) Rules 2020.

On the basis of these inquires, it had dismissed over 43 employees who had been found involved in the illegal practice of issuing CNICs to foreigners.

Moreover, to prevent the induction of fake CNICs in its system, NADRA launched the system of online verification for family trees and renewal of CNICs in 2021. This way, it empowered the public to check and point out discrepancies apart from detecting fake family members.

Under the new system, Pakistanis would be able to receive and verify details of their family by sending an SMS mentioning their CNIC number and the date of its issuance to 8009.

NADRA would respond to all such messages with family tree details.