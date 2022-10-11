Is Meghan Markle really calling off her marriage with Prince Harry?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is likely to call off her marriage with Prince Harry in the next couple of years, sources told Page Six.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and have two children together, Archie and Lilibet.

She will soon visit King Charles III – who recently acceded to the throne - to break a deal in this regard.

Tom Bower, a Royal expert, told Page Six that Meghan Markle may be getting tired of the growing ‘troubles’ between the couple. She is likely to call off marriage with Prince Harry in two years, he added.

Tom Bower told Page Six, “There are many now in London who say that [Meghan] is tired of [Harry]”.

The author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors further said, “They speculate that in two years she will say, ‘This is enough and should negotiate some sort of deal with [King] Charles to break the marriage’”.