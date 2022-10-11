Saeed Ghani blames citizens for city woes, not the government

Sindh Labor Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the denizens of Karachi exaggerate the problems faced by the city at least a hundred times.

The minister said this during a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday.

He emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is not responsible for the problems faced by the residents of Pakistan’s financial capital and instead the city dwellers are to be blamed for all the issues.

While explaining his point of view, he said, “Karachiites dig up their water and sewerage lines causing blockages.”

“They also damage roads of the city,” he highlighted during the presser.

When questioned about the sunken roads, the labor minister blamed the collapse of 70-year-old sewerage lines infrastructure for the problem.

The minister continuously deflected criticism of the government by shifting the blame on citizens or other entities throughout the press conference.

Speaking regarding the city municipal system, he said an independent system is not viable and all over the world local government systems are supervised by the provincial government.