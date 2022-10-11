Five-star Omaima Sohail helps Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in Women’s Asia Cup

Off-spinner Omaima Sohail registered the best bowling figures for Pakistan Women in T20Is as the Girls in Green defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets during the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

Omaima bagged figures of 5/13 in four overs which helped dismiss Sri Lanka for 112 in 18.5 overs.

Tuba Hassan claimed two wickets, meanwhile Nida Dar picked up one wicket.

For Sri Lanka, captain Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with 41 runs in 26 balls with the help of nine fours.

Chasing the 113-run target, Pakistan reached home in 18.5 overs for the loss of five wickets.

Nida Dar remained unbeaten on 26 runs in 28 balls, meanwhile Aliya Riaz accumulated 20 in 26.

Ayesha Naseem smacked two sixes to get Pakistan over the finishing line. She scored 16 unbeaten runs in five balls.

In the semi-finals, Pakistan will face Sri Lanka, meanwhile India will be up against Thailand.