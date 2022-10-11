NIH warns of Ebola outbreak in Pakistan

The National Health Organization (NIH) has expressed the fear that the Ebola virus might enter Pakistan from African country Uganda.

The NIH issued on Tuesday an advisory about the possible Ebola outbreak in Pakistan, instructing institutions concerned to stay alert.

It said that 36 Ebola cases have been reported in Uganda last month resulting in 23 deaths.

According to the advisory, the Central Health Establishment will monitor people arriving from Uganda, while the suspected Ebola cases coming to Pakistan will be reported to the NIH.

Suspected Ebola cases arriving in Pakistan will be quarantined while samples from suspected cases will be sent for testing under the national guidelines, the NIH said.

From 2000 to 2019, Uganda reported hundreds of deaths from Ebola virus.

The most recent outbreak of Ebola in humans is caused by the SUDV virus.

According to the advisory, the spread of Ebola is feared on both global and regional levels.

WHO in its warning letter has opposed trade and travel restrictions on Uganda despite the outbreak.

Central Health Establishment has asked trade organizations to stay vigilant about travelers and supplies that may be infected by Ebola virus.

What is Ebola Virus?

Ebola virus disease (EVD), is a severe often fatal disease affecting humans and other primates.

Its symptoms may appear anywhere between 2 to 21 days after exposure to the virus.

The symptoms include fever, headache, joint and muscle aches, weakness, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, and lack of appetite.

Some patients may also experience: rash, red eyes, hiccups, cough, sore throat, chest pain, difficulty in breathing and swallowing, as well as bleeding inside and outside the body.

Transmission of the virus

Ebola virus is introduced into the human population through close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected animals such as fruit bats, chimpanzees, gorillas, monkeys, forest antelope or porcupines found ill or dead or in the rainforest.

Ebola also spreads through human-to-human transmission via direct contact (through broken skin or mucous membranes).