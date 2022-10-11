Kiara Advani, Sidhart Malhotra to snub Bollywood celebs on their wedding

The Shershaah couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to get married in April next year. A source close to the actors has confirmed that they are now sure that they want to get married to one another.

After keeping their relationship private for years, the couple revealed in Koffee With Karan season 7 that they are more than ‘good friends.’

According to Bollywoodlife, a source close to the couple revealed that they are ready to get married in a closely knit ceremony and no one from Bollywood may not be invited to their wedding.

The source said, “Sidharth and Kiara are out in the open about their relationship because they are just sure about each other. The couple might get married next year in April, and it will be a very close-knit affair. In fact, no one from Bollywood will be invited to the wedding as mostly it will take place in Delhi with Sidharth’s family and relatives.”

The source added, “Kiara and Sidharth will first have a registered marriage, and then they might keep a cocktail party followed by the reception, but we don’t know if the celebrities will be invited to the reception party or not, as everything will be happening in Delhi.”

The couple has been in a relationship for more than three years now, they first met at the wrap up party of Lust Stories in 2018.

The Shershaah couple is one of the most loved and celebrated couples in Bollywood, and their wedding will be no less than a festival for their fans.