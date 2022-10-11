Faisalabad police arrest swindler for looting unconscious patients

The Faisalabad police arrested a swindler who was looting patients by making them unconscious, SAMAA TV reported on Tuesday.

The police said the incident occurred at Allied Hospital, Faisalabad where the suspect was selling masks infused with chloroform to the patients. He would then deprive them of their belongings once they become unconscious.

Dr Arshad Cheema, the medical superintendent, said the suspect has robbed thousands of rupees and gold jewelry.

Police arrested the suspect with the help of CCTV footage after receiving several complaints about mugging from the hospital management.

A local told SAMAA TV that people rush to the hospitals for treatment in order to get relief but such incidents have been increasing on a daily basis.