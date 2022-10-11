Here is the doppelganger of Alia Bhatt who is grabbing all attention!

The lookalike of a celeb takes no time to draw the attention of their fans. This time, the internet has found a girl from India who resembles Alia Bhatt.

The girl is named Roshni Ansari, and she maintains her Instagram account quite well.

She frequently shares videos and photos on her account and keep receiving comments, “How can you resemble with Alia Bhatt so much?”

People call her a carbon copy of the Indian actress while they even labeled her as ‘Choti Alia’.

Here are some of Roshni’s videos that we have picked for you.

For sure, she does look like Alia Bhatt from her early days in the industry. Do you also think the same?

