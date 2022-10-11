Mia Khalifa sets internet on fire with new photo from Paris

Former adult performer Mia Khalifa has set the internet on fire once again with her new photo.

She treated her followers with photos from France where she is spending her vacations.

The photo showed Mia Khalifa – now a social media influencer since she bid farewell to the adult film industry – with just a shirt.

The post was a real success as it amassed more than 700,000 likes and over 3,000 comments on Instagram.