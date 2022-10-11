Kamran Tessori vows to unite all MQM factions

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that measures will be taken to unite all factions of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

The governor appointed on October 9 represents the MQM-Pakistan faction.

In an interview with the media, he said his party is moving forward and has opened doors to everyone to join their ranks.

Tessori claimed that ‘very soon’ Farooq Sattar will join MQM-P.

The political party had divided into factions after its then-lead and founder Altaf Hussain was accused of treason following his August 2016 speech.

According to the latest developments, work has been initiated to bring back disgruntled supporters, leaders, and defectors to prepare for the next general election as a singular force.