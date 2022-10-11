Double XL: Indian cricketer makes his Bollywood debut

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is all set to make his Bollywood in Sunakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s upcoming film Double XL. In a new still from the movie, the batter can be seen dancing hand in hand with Qureshi.

While talking about the movie, he said that the movie had made a huge impact on his life, so he agreed to do the project.

He said, “As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favorite pastimes is watching entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me.”

“This is a lovely message for the whole society, and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what,” the cricketer further added.

Shikhar Dhawan will be cast opposite Gangs of Wasseypur actor Huma Qureshi.

Produced by Qureshi, Double XL is a comedy-drama. The plot of the movie follows the lives of two plus-size women as they try to meet society’s beauty standards.

Huma Qureshi plays a sports presenter from Meerut named Rajshree Trivedi, and Sonakshi Sinha plays Saira Khanna, a fashion designer from New Delhi.

The movie will be released on online streaming platform Netflix on November 4.