Imprisoned up abroad: Foreign ministry reveals numbers of Pakistanis imprisoned in China

Even though fewer Pakistanis are now travelling to the land of our iron brothers China, there are still dozens of Pakistanis, including women, who are languishing in different prisons of China.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the upper house of Parliament that many as 236 Pakistanis are currently being held in Chinese prisons.

The ministry disclosed this information in a written reply to a question asked in the Senate during a session chaired by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The ministry revealed that currently there are 236 Pakistanis incarcerated in different Chinese prisons including a number of women.

The foreign ministry said that they have contacted Chinese authorities for quick the extradition of these prisoners.

The Chinese authorities have been requested to release 21 of prisoners under a 2020 agreement.

Thus far, as many as 81 Pakistanis who were jailed in China have been released after completing three-year jail terms there.