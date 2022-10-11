Mohammad Yousuf brushes aside burning question ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s batting coach Mohammad Yousuf has brushed aside the possibility of changing the team’s opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Yousuf shared his thoughts during a press conference after Pakistan lost to New Zealand in Christchurch on Tuesday.

“We have this opening pair for the past two years. We never discussed about changing the pair, nor should such a discussion happen. World Cup is nearing, it’s difficult to take a chance now,” said Yousuf.

“Rizwan was player of the match in the first game, Babar in the second. Changing the pair is not an option),” he added.

Finn Allen showed his form ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup by top-scoring for New Zealand with a disciplined batting display in their nine-wicket romp over Pakistan today in the tri-series.

Allen blasted six sixes in his 62 off 42 balls as the Black Caps chased down their target of 131 with ease at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand bowler Michael Bracewell was named man-of-the-match after removing prolific opening pair Rizwan, for 16, and captain Babar Azam, for 21, in his superb two for 11 from four overs.

The three nations are using the week-long tournament to fine tune for the T20 World Cup in Australia which begins later this month.