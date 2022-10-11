Federal capital’s admin set to open can of worms as it probes mall fire

The district administration of the federal capital has decided to open up a can of worms after it formulated a technical committee to probe Sunday’s fire that engulfed a popular mall in the city.

Two days after the fire, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz on Tuesday announced that a technical, fact-finding panel has been set up to investigate the fire.

Among other things, the panel will investigate how the fire began in the Centaurus Mall and what were the factors that led to its rapid spread.

It will also probe if the fire emergency system installed in the building was up to date with the latest Capital Development Authority (CDA) building codes and if it operated as designed during the fire.

For this, it will review whether the property was constructed per the CDA building rules.

“The evacuation and rescue procedures will also be reviewed by the committee,” he said adding that they will check if fire emergency drills were ever conducted for the mall staff to ensure the safety of people.

The DC also stated that there was no restriction in place for shopkeepers to take goods out of mall.

He refuted accusations of politically-motivated arson as claimed by the mall administration.

He added that the mall will only be allowed to reopen once the inquiry committee declares it safe for the public.

“We are trying to save lives,” DC Nawaz stressed, adding that their purpose was not to cause financial strain on anyone.

The matter will proceed in light of the technical committee’s report, the DC concluded.

The inferno

On Sunday afternoon, emergency services were called to put out a huge fire that broke out at the Centaurus Mall in the heart of Islamabad.

Police confirmed that everyone in the shopping center was evacuated and that no casualties were reported.

Videos and images posted on social media showed huge plumes of smoke rising from the mall as people streamed to the escalators in a bid to escape the burning building.

The inferno eventually took over the food court, which was at the time packed with visitors, and filled the building with suffocating smoke.

The CDA said its fire and rescue services had managed to bring the fire under control after two hours of firefighting.