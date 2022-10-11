Lahore High Court stops RUDA from working on land it has not paid for

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the Punjab Government’s Ravi Development Authority (RUDA) from acting against the order of the Supreme Court.

It was hearing public interest litigation filed against the actions of Ruda.

Justice Shahid Kareem of the LHC heard the case on Tuesday.

The applicant claimed that the authority is taking actions using the amendment in the act as an excuse.

The authority is acting contrary to the law, the petitioner said, adding that the court should stop the authority from acquiring more land.

The Supreme Court had told the authority that it can only work on the land that it has acquired and paid for. For the land the Ruda has not paid for, it can not acquire it.