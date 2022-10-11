Treason case: Court gives Gill till Oct 20 to appoint counsel

Islamabad district and sessions court on Tuesday gave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Shahbaz Gill till October 20 to get a lawyer to plead his case.

The court also ordered the police to return Gill’s belongings before the end of court time.

Speaking to the media, the PTI leader expressed disappointment over the lack of compliance pertaining to the court order of Rana Sanaullah’s arrest.

He complained that there are two different Pakistan. One where the police used to bring him to the court in handcuff and in the other, the federal minister enjoys freedom as police refuse to comply with a court order for his arrest.

The PTI leader asked the chief justice to take notice of the anomaly.

Gill also criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for the price hike and escalating exchange rate of dollar.

He claimed that as soon as Imran Khan will come, everyone will shy away from any confrontation and run away.

Gill’s Bail challenged

On October 2, the federal government filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the bail granted to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

On September 15, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to Gill— who was arrested on August 9 under sedition charges after he urged personnel of the armed forces to mutiny against their commanders.

The federal government objected to the IHC verdict and approached the apex court to challenge the ruling.

The government filed the application through the complainant magistrate, in which it maintained that the high court did not take the right review of facts and that the court had violated bail rules.

Therefore, the bail of Shahbaz Gill should be canceled by declaring the high court ruling null and void, the petition read.