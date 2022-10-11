Like Kim Kardashian after breakup, Kanye West is into someone too

Kanye West allegedly has a new girlfriend as he was spotted with a mystery woman leaving a celebrity restaurant in Giorgi Baldi on Saturday night.

Page six identified her as Juliana Nalu, who is a Brazilian model.

She also retweeted a photo where she appears with the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian.

The rapper and the model were also spotted checking in together at a hotel in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Who is Juliana Nalu?

The Brazilian model has signed with several agencies such as including Mix Models, MGM Models, and Elite Model Management.

She started her modeling career at 18 with L’Oréal Paris Brazil campaign.

It is unknown when or where Nalú and West met, but both were in Paris at the same time last week.