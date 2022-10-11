Residents of Karachi, Lahore breathing worst quality of air than anywhere in the world

With winter just around the corner, the quality of air in Karachi and Lahore, has once again worsened, with the two cities topping the list of most polluted cities in Pakistan, indicating no change from the previous year, data suggested.

In Lahore, winter usually means smog and the air becomes too hazardous to breathe.

It is a similar story this year too. Since the start of October, Lahore’s air quality has constantly declined, falling into the “unhealthy” territory, according to the air quality data by AirVisual.

However, later in the month, some respite is expected as it is hoped it will improve from “unhealthy” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

According to IQAir, unhealthy levels of pollution were recorded in both cities. Lahore’s air quality was at 159 and ranked the most populated city across the globe.

Air quality and pollution city ranking

At the time of filing the report, Lahore’s AQI was still the worst. North Macedonia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Iran followed suit.

On the other hand, Karachi’s air quality was recorded at 154 which also falls in the “unhealthy” category. This was the second worst air quality recorded today in the whole country.

On Tuesday, the city’s maximum temperature will remain between 35 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius. The humidity rate is at 70%.