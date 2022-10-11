‘He was horrifically rude to me’: co-star says this about Deadpool lead

Ryan Reynolds, the co-actor from Deadpool, T.J. Miller says that he will never work with the star again, as the former claims the latter was “horrifically rude” to him on the sets of the superhero movie.

Miller stared in the first two Deadpool movies as a bartender, where he often shared the screen with Reynolds.

In a recent episode of The Adam Carolla Show, the actor said that he will not work with the Free Guy actor again because he thinks that Reynolds hates him.

Miller told Carolla that on the sets of Deadpool, while in character, Reynolds was extremely rude to him.

He said, “He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie. I just kind of listened and thought it was weird, and then I got off-stage because they were like, ‘Cut…?’”

Miller continued by saying that he wish Reynold well as he is really good as Deadpool, and said, “I just think he doesn’t like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that.”

He said, “I’m not funnier than he is at all, right? And I haven’t been in more movies than him… Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again. I wish him well because he’s so good at Deadpool, and I think it’s weird that he hates me.”

Miller would likely not return to the third installment of the superhero movie as he has been accused of a sexual assault case in 2017 and later in 2018, he was arrested for making fake bomb threats on a train.

Also, he was accused of bullying his co-star from Silicon Valley, Alice Wetterlund on set, which he denied.

Reynolds will be back in Deadpool 3, which will also feature the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The movie is said to be released on September 6, 2024.