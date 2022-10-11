Watch Live
PM Shehbaz chairs federal cabinet meeting

Rana Sanaullah to present options regarding Imran Khan’s arrest
Usman Khan Oct 11, 2022
<p>Photo: File</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is chairing the meeting of the federal cabinet.

The cabinet is meeting after almost two weeks to consider the four-point agenda.

According to the sources, the meeting is to discuss the economic, political and internal security situation.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will present various options regarding the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

The meeting will also ratify the decisions taken during the meetings of Economic Coordination Committee on September 30 and October 10.

