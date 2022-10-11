Time to make mental well-being a global priority: UN chief

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that nearly one billion people in the world are suffering from a mental health condition, therefore, the organization is eager to collaborate with partners to ensure mental well-being.

Guterres in a message marking the significance of World Mental Health day said there is a need to ‘make it a global priority and act urgently so that everyone, everywhere has access to quality mental health care’.

The UN chief said mental health remains one of the most neglected healthcare sectors.

Explaining the impact of the issue, he said profound social and economic repercussions stem from this neglect.

Annually, the global economy losses around $1 trillion due to the prevalence of anxiety and depression among people.

Thereby, the secretary-general urged countries to strengthen the capacity of health services so that those in need may be served well and reintegrated into society.

He lamented that some countries only have two mental health workers per 100,000 people.

Ending stigma attached to mental issues

Guterres also encouraged community-based services as well as incorporating mental health services into ‘broader health and social care’.

“Investing in mental well-being means investing in healthy and prosperous communities.”

The UN chief expressed disdain regarding stigma and discrimination associated with mental problems and said the social trial of sufferers must stop.

Furthermore, he stressed that root causes resulting in aggravated mental health conditions including violence and abuse must be prevented.

Statistical outlook

The World Health Organization (WHO) also continues to advocate measures to protect and treat those suffering from mental health conditions.

It noted that even before the pandemic hit in 2019, an estimated one in eight people globally lived with a mental disorder.

The organization further noted that the coronavirus also triggered a global mental health crisis.

It fueled short as well as long-term stresses and undermined the mental health of millions.

According to the WHO, a surge of over 25% was recorded in both anxiety and depression-related disorders during the first year of the pandemic.

The organization also documented disruption in the provision of mental health services as well as a shortage of skills and funding to deal with it, particularly in low and middle-income countries.

In 2021, it was pointed out that a staggering 84 million people were forcibly displaced.

“We must deepen the value and commitment we give to mental health as individuals, communities, and governments and match that value with more commitment, engagement, and investment by all stakeholders, across all sectors,” the WHO underscored.

“We must strengthen mental healthcare so that the full spectrum of mental health needs is met through a community-based network of accessible, affordable and quality services and supports.”

Reclaiming mental health through sports

To promote mental health and well-being through physical activity and sport, WHO and the Government of Qatar have planned an exciting new initiative linked to the FIFA World Cup which starts in November, they announced on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

At least 32 “Friendship Benches” – one for each participating nation in the FIFA World Cup – are being built and installed around prominent locations in Doha, including one for each of the precincts of the various tournament stadiums.

The project is part of the Sport for Health partnership, led by the WHO and Qatar Public Health Ministry.

The project aligns with common goals and campaigns that are on-going, including the FIFA-WHO #REACHOUT campaign; the “Are You OK?” project of Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health.

“The bench is a simple yet powerful vehicle for promoting mental health, from park benches where people gather to football stadiums where players and staff watch their teams play for the joy and promise of sport and success,” WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“The Friendship Benches project is a powerful reminder of the importance of how health, from mental to physical health, is precious and common to all people and nations, and how, through sports, people can reach out to others, as fellow human beings, in the spirit of solidarity and support,” he concluded.