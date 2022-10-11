Rupee’s upward drive continues as US dollar depreciates by 97 paisas

Flying towards its ‘true value’, the Pakistani rupee continued to rise on Tuesday as it appreciated by Rs0.97 to Rs217 against the US dollar during early morning trading in the interbank market.

The value of rupee appreciated for the twelfth day in a row as it improved from Monday’s closing value of Rs217.97 to Rs217 on Tuesday morning.

The value of the US dollar started losing track against the rupee since September 23, 2022, after having reached a high of Rs239.74 and since then, the dollar has continued to go down significantly till date.

Since Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s return, the rupee has gained around Rs22.73 against the greenback.

Open currency market

In the open market on Monday, the rupee rose in value to Rs218.50.

The rupee has closed the gap with the dollar in the open market versus in the interbank market where in August, the difference was as much as Rs10.

Last week, Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar stated that as per his calculations, the real value of a US dollar should be less than Rs200.

He said this while speaking on SAMAA TV show Nadeem Malik Live.

Dar explained that the main reason why the rupee had sunk to its lowest ever value was due to political instability fomented in the country. At its lowest towards the end of July, the rupee had fallen to an all-time low of Rs239.94.