Fans troll Iftikhar Ahmed after Pakistan’s defeat

Middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed is facing backlash for his run-a-ball 27 as Pakistan suffered a crushing nine-wicket defeat against New Zealand.

The Men in Green struggled their way to 130 in their allotted 20 overs after their batting collapse. Haider Ali continued to disappoint with the bat as he scored just eight.

Even, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan struggled with the bat as they contributed 21 off 23 and 16 off 17 respectively.

However, Iftikhar Ahmed was targeted by the fans on Twitter, for his 27-run knock.

Here is how they reacted:

This man named chacha iftikhar should be banned from even watching t20 cricket 🦗. He's playing the worst innings of this format everyday. If not PCB, ICC should take action 😁#BabarAzam𓃵#BabarAzam#PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/SG0TEe6JL0 — Wajiha Chaudhary (@WajihaChoudhar1) October 11, 2022

Ifti chacha going back after scoring a match winning 27(27)pic.twitter.com/kBtvqrQ0Bm — zayn (@ZaynMahmood5) October 11, 2022

In Search of useless chacha iftikhar and Khushdil Shah we lost Shoaib Malik and M Hafeez #T20WorldCup2022 #PakvsEngland2022 #PAKvBAN #Fakhar pic.twitter.com/7GInDefyki — Hamza Kaleem (@HKaleem23) October 3, 2022

Everyone criticising ifti chacha what about these 3 test players?

#PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/HK96FwBle9 — Niko Belic (@nikoBEelLIicc) October 11, 2022