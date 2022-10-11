Watch Live
Fans troll Iftikhar Ahmed after Pakistan’s defeat

They suffered a nine-wicket defeat against New Zealand
Samaa Web Desk Oct 11, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed is facing backlash for his run-a-ball 27 as Pakistan suffered a crushing nine-wicket defeat against New Zealand.

The Men in Green struggled their way to 130 in their allotted 20 overs after their batting collapse. Haider Ali continued to disappoint with the bat as he scored just eight.

Even, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan struggled with the bat as they contributed 21 off 23 and 16 off 17 respectively.

However, Iftikhar Ahmed was targeted by the fans on Twitter, for his 27-run knock.

Here is how they reacted:

Pakistan

Cricket

new zealand

PAK v NZ

Iftikhar Ahmed

New Zealand tri-series

