‘Quitters never win’: Famous Indian filmmaker takes indirect dig at Karan Johar for leaving Twitter

After Karan Johar bid farewell to the microblogging site Twitter to which his fellow filmmaker took a dig at him saying if a ‘genuine person’ seeks positive energy, they quit all social media platforms.

On October 10, Dear Zindagi director publically announced that he is quitting Twitter as he is seeking positive energies.

In his Tweet, he wrote, “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye, Twitter!”

Karan Johar quits Twitter

A while later he did the tweet, he deactivated his Twitter account.

A few hours after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director bid goodbye to Twitter, the award-winning filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to his social media account and wrote that if a genuine person seeks positive energy, they completely disappear from social media and not just Twitter.

The filmmaker first tweeted, “Quitters never win. Winners never quit.”

He then quote-tweeted his own tweet and wrote, “Leaving only Twitter because it doesn’t allow hypocrisy or fakeness but staying on Instagram because it gets brands and allows fakeness itself is a negative and screwed up approach to life.”

Apart from Agnihotri, Karan Johar was trolled by netizens as well, one of the users said that the filmmaker quitting Twitter is not enough, he must quit India also.

Another user tweeted, “Good, we have also bid goodbye to Karan Johar crap movies & Bollywood because we are also ‘making space for more positive energies’.”

Here are some of the netizens reaction to Johar leaving Twitter.

Karan is used to online criticism, but after the actor Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020, the filmmaker has been getting a lot of hate for allegedly promoting nepotism in Bollywood.

In the latest season of his chat show Koffee with Karan, the filmmaker discussed the impact of trolling while talking to Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda.