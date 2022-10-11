Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani’s son-in-law dies in Indian captivity

Altaf Ahmad Shah, son-in-law of deceased All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Syed Ali Geelani, passed away in Indian custody on Tuesday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He had been in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail after his arrest in 2017, where he breathed his last on Monday night in AIIMS Hospital, New Delhi.

He was suffering from the last stage of renal cancer.

On September 30, his daughter Ruwa Shah in a tweet stated that he had been diagnosed with renal cancer, which had spread to his vital organs.

She requested the Indian authorities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the behalf of her entire family to consider his bail application on health grounds so that they could get him treated.

The APHC had also urged the Indian government to release Shah on bail on humanitarian grounds.

However, the Modi regime did not allow.

Altaf Ahmad worked closely with Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani, who also embraced passed away last year while under house arrest for over a decade.

PM Shehbaz decries custodial killing of Hurriyat leader

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted expressing grieve on the passing away of Shah.

In his condolences message for the family, Shehbaz said that despite knowing of his disease, the Modi regime denied him treatment. Custodial killings have become a norm in Modi’s India, he said.