Finance Minister Ishaq Dar leaves for US today

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has left for the US today (Tuesday) to attend the annual meetings of the World Bank (WB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As per the finance ministry, Dar took off on a commercial airline flight. He was accompanied by the State Bank governor, the finance secretary, and other ministers.

The finance minister will hold meetings with the officials of the IMF and World Bank in which he will discuss the economic situation and the loan program.

Dar is also expected to meet the officials of the international rating agency Moody’s during his visit.

Earlier, the IMF released the country report for Pakistan laying bare flawed policies adopted by the PTI government, which, the Fund said, eroded forex reserves of the country and contributed to the depreciation of the rupee. The report also reveals what the current government under the PML-N has promised to the world lending body.

The report does not name any political party, but refers to increased gross domestic growth (GDP) which the PTI has said was the result of its policies. Pakistan recorded a 6% GDP in the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) — ended less than three months after Imran Khan was ousted by the parliament in early April.

Experts have already said that the increase in the GDP was caused by unsustainable growth which led to economic overheating.